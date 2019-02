Recycling and gardening work at Halton Holegate CofE Primary School had been recognised with an honour 10 years ago.

The school had been presented with a bronze eco-friendly award by the Woodland Trust’s Green Tree School scheme after pupils had got involved in a number of ‘green’ projects.

This including setting up an eco council to address environmental issues around the school, recycling Christmas cards and inkjet cartridges, and planting a hedge.