Gunfire and bombs peppered the air in Skegness 10 years ago when a D-Day inspired re-enactment was held.

The two-day event – organised by Coun Gary Ellis – was held at Princes Parade car park and south beach, building on one held the previous year.

People took part from all over Europe and provided not only authentic battle scenes, but also a proper military camp and a taste of history in action.

Pictured, with re-enactor Paul Walker, from left, are Tyrone Foster, nine, and Harry Woodcock, 10.