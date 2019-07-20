Ten years ago ... Healthy school status celebrated with cheerleaders, singing and more

Staff, pupils, and parents from St Peter and St Paul’s CofE Primary School, in Burgh le Marsh, were celebrating healthy school status 10 years ago.

The school received the award from Gail McNeale from Lincolnshire County Council’s healthy schools’ department that week.

A ‘proud to be me’ themed morning of activities was held with children singing songs, putting on a cheerleading performance and reading prayers.

Pupils also made healthy posters and badges for parents and governors to mark the achievement which recognised the schools’ promotion of healthy living through its curriculum.