Global issues were being considered by pupils at Magdalen Primary School, Wainfleet, 10 years ago.

The work came as part of the Our World scheme, which was delivered by police.

The project, co-ordinated by Young Enterprise and funded by the East Midlands Development Agency, aimed to show youngsters how they can make a difference to the world.

They discussed issues such as how far food travels, carbon footprints, and international trade.