A football match was played in Spilsby 10 years ago to mark the 20th anniversary of the town’s twinning with Fresnay-Sur-Sarthe in France.

A youth team from France won the match against Spilsby Juniors on penalties as representatives met at Spilsby Recreation Ground, in Boston Road, to celebrate the milestone.

The visit also included the National Parrot Sanctuary at Friskney and an evening reception at the Franklin Hall., with entertainment by the Bluestones swing band from Spilsby.