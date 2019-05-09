Ten years ago ... Environmental learning centre for Spilsby school on back of £500,000 grant

An environmental learning centre was due to be built at King Edward VI Humanities College, Spilsby, thanks to £500,000 from the Department for Children, Schools and Families.

The Lincolnshire Eco-barn had been planned at the college to coincide with the introduction of a new environmental and land-based diploma for students.

The diploma would teach students more about the importance of looking after the environment, wildlife, and agriculture and would be linked to an outdoor learning programme at the college.

Pictured, from left, site manager Steve Jackson, Jasmin Hyde, 14, head teacher Margaret Reeve, Lex Heathorne, 13, and Hannah Pritchard, 13.