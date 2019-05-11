Ten years ago ... Engineering students welcome Sir Alan

Engineering students from Alford, Skegness and Horncastle were visited by Sir Alan Jones at John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford, 10 years ago.

Sir Alan, senior executive advisor of Toyota Motor Europe, met with students from John Spendluffe, St Clement’s College, Skegness, and The Banovallum School, of Horncastle, who were taking the new diploma in engineering.

Pictured, from left, were Sir Alan Jones, Adam Ongley, Tom Higbee, Alex Mountains, Sam Clarke, Paul Karklins, and head teacher Christine Carey.