Pupils from Skegness Junior School took part in a Stay Safe event 10 years ago.

About 90 pupils from the school were taught about First Aid and what they should do in emergency situations through a series of workshops run by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the British Red Cross and Lincolnshire County Council’s children’s services department.

The sessions were also held in Long Sutton, Lincoln, Grantham and Gainsborough.