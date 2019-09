Here we see East Coast Cobras’ under 10s footballers 10 years ago.

The team was being sponsored by Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Digital Photography, of Skegness, for the new season.

Pictured, from left, are, back - Stephen Mumford, Luxfer Gas Cylinders representative Cath Foster, Digital Photography owner Roy Oldershaw and Scott Yarnold; middle - Callum Osborne, Lewis Smith, Mason East, captain Cory Streeton and Ellis Osborne; front - Kieron North-Longstaff, Tyler Smith, Callum Perry and Toby Bell.