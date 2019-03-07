Ten years ago ... College holds latest challenge day

Here is a scene from John Spendluffe Technology College’s annual challenge day 10 years ago.

Teams of Year Five pupils from 17 primary schools came together at the site in Alford for the day, which was aimed at building confidence and self-esteem.

During the morning, the teams were joined by a Year Seven student from the college to create presentations about John Spendluffe Technology College.

Mablethorpe Primary School was judged to have delivered the best presentation, with Alford Primary School second and Spilsby Primary School third.

In the afternoon, pupils donned bin bags, fabrics and ribbons for a fashion show.