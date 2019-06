Pupils at The Magdalen Primary School, in Wainfleet, had been inspired by a children’s author 10 years ago.

David Bedford spent a day with the youngsters telling them how he writes children’s stories and how he became a writer.

Year Two teacher Louise Peet said: “The children responded brilliantly. The follow-up work we have done has been so, so good. You can already see the creativity that has come from it.”