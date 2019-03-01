Ten years ago ... Celebrations to mark community centre re-vamp

A cheese and wine evening was held at Stickford Community Centre to celebrate the completion of the building’s interior re-vamp 10 years ago.

Members of the community were joined by district and county councillors, and representatives from fundraising bodies, as the centre’s refurbishment was unveiled to the public.

Cheryl Steele, from the community centre committee, said: “We had a complete refurbishment of the toilets and before that the ceilings were done, the kitchen restored and new floors were put in.

“It looks beautiful and has been decorated very well. We remained open throughout the works, but the evening gave us the chance to let people have a look around the centre.”

Funding for the centre had been received from Waste Recycling Environment scheme (WREN), Awards for All, a Candis community award, Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council.