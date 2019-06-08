Ten years ago ... Burgh football club with sponsors

Here we see members of Burgh Town Football Club 10 years ago.

The team are pictured with representatives from East Coast Caravans, Skegness, and the Red Lion at Burgh le Marsh – which had both sponsored the East Lincolnshire Division Two side that season.

Pictured (from left, back) were East Coast Caravans owner Gareth Pinder, Rob Marsden, Karl Minor, Danny Clarke, Alex Wright, Mathew English, Jamie Kilner, manager Gary Edgley and Red Lion landlord Max Waxman; (front) coach Bernard Cannon, Ben Pearce, Damon Howland, Dean Brian, Robert Marshall and Dave Smith.