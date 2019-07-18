Ten years ago ...Bryony is Skegness Carnival queen

Fifteen-year-old Bryony Hawkesford, of Skegness, was crowned Skegness Carnival queen at The Suncastle in North Parade, Skegness, 10 years ago.

Bryony would reign during carnival week in August, but also perform duties throughout the year, including the illuminations switch-on and Skegness Carnival’s Christmas market.

In a change of format, she would be joined by two princesses, Charlotte Wilson and Brittany Timmins, both 11 from Skegness, instead of one princess and one rosebud.

A reserve queen, Laura Clark, 15, of Skegness, and reserve princess, Adelle Woods, 13, of Skegness, had been appointed in case any girl cannot fulfil her duties.