Bookworms in Spilsby were being rewarded for their dedication to reading during the summer holidays 10 years ago.

More than 100 children started the Quest Seekers reading challenge at Spilsby Library in West End, which required youngsters to read six library books during the holidays, and 80 children completed it.

Spilsby mayor Coun Jim Swanson and his wife Patricia presented medals and certificates to the children at the library.