Children at Skegness Infants School wolfed down bacon and eggs 10 years ago when Alford National Farmers Union made them a farmhouse breakfast.

The event was held to celebrate National Farmhouse Breakfast Week.

Among those in attendance was the NFU’s national deputy president, Meurig Raymond, who said the campaign aimed to raise awareness of the importance of eating breakfast.

Also in attendance was the Skegness mayor Coun Neil Pimperton and the Jolly Fisherman.