Ten years ago ... Awards for smoke free environment

Students and staff at the Toynton campus of the Linkage College were celebrating 10 years ago after receiving two awards for their smoke free environment.

The college had just received a gold Clean Air Award from Smoke Free Lincs Alliance.

This followed on from a silver National Clean Air Award, which were presented to employers who had implemented no-smoking policies in the workplace.

Pictured, from left, were Cathy Locke, health and safety manager, David Bradshaw, human resources director, Rachel Juhos, from Smoke Free Lincs Alliance, John Wright, learner assistant and student Connor Dixon.