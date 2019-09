A new car had been bought for Alford LIVES first responders 10 years ago by engineering firm Finnveden Powertrain, of Alford.

The company raised £6,000 to buy a Vauxhall Astra for the group to enable its members to get to medical emergencies quickly within a three-mile mile radius of the town.

The money was raised through a bonus ball scheme organised by employee Steve Dowlman, a first responder himself. Some staff also contributed to the fund by making a donation from their wages each month.