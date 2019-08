Here we see Alford Children’s Centre celebrating its first anniversary 10 years ago.

There was a bouncy castle, circus skills, bongo drums, activities provided by SoundLincs, a magician and a disco to name just a few of the fun activities on offer.

Taster sessions were also provided by staff to give children and parents an idea about life at the centre in Farlesthorpe Road.

A huge anniversary cake was supplied to top the day off in style.