TEN YEARS AGO: Air cadets get glimpse of life in Skegness squadron

Prospective air cadets got a glimpse of life in the 1073 Skegness Squadron during an open evening at its headquarters 10 years ago.

During the evening there were discussions about qualifications which could be achieved through the cadets, including the Duke of Edinburgh awards and BTEC examinations in aviation and public service.

Cadets also demonstrated some of the activities that they practise at meetings and at weekends, which can vary from putting up camping equipment to taking gliding and flying lessons.