Skegness tops the charts as a ‘staycation’ destination

Skegness has topped a chart looking at which UK holiday destinations are best for a so-called ‘staycation’.

The study, by caravan insurance company Safeguard, says Skegness is the number one staycation destination with the driest weather - boasting an average daily rainfall of just 0.20mm.

However, the study also says Brixham in Devon comes out top for having the ‘hottest weather’ - with a balmy average daily temperature of 16.9°C.

Safeguard carried out the study via social media and combined their findings with Met Office weather data to reveal the top 10 favourite staycation destinations with weather predictions for all year round. It also reveals the ‘50 most Instagrammed staycation locations’.

Last year 47 million domestic holidays were taken in Britain, up five per cent compared to the same period in 2016, and this figure is expected to increase further in 2018.

Michael Bisaro, Head of Safeguard said: “Our study has revealed that we’ve got some amazing caravan staycation destinations in the UK, with the Lake District and Peak District topping the charts due to their stunning Instagrammable scenery. We hope that our weather predication maps will encourage more people book a staycation this year.”

View the Safeguard infographic staycation weather maps here.