Skegness holiday retreat scores four-star rating and top marks for cleanliness

LACE Housing’s Skegness-based holiday accommodation has been given a four-star rating from Visit England for a second year - scoring 100 per cent for cleanliness.

Designed for over 55s looking to escape to the coast, the self-contained one-bedroom apartment is part of the Chapman Court development of affordable housing for older people, which officially opened in September 2017.

The four star Visit England plaque goes up at the apartment.

Following a recent assessment from Visit England, it was given an overall quality score of 83 per cent - which equates to four stars.

A score of 100 per cent was given for the apartment’s overall cleanliness - described as ‘immaculate’ by the Visit England representative.

The assessor also recognised that the feedback in the visitors’ book is all positive.

LACE Housing provides housing and support services to older people in Lincolnshire, but its dedicated holiday apartment is available for up to two people looking for a coastal break no matter where they live.

The interior of the apartment, which scored 100 per cent for cleanliness. Images supplied.

LACE Housing’s chief executive Nick Chambers said: “We decided to provide some holiday accommodation for the first time following a consultation with our residents – many of whom have fond memories of Skegness and like the idea of being able to get away, accommodated by an organisation they already know and trust.

“We are thrilled with the result of the second annual report from Visit England and to have increased our overall score from 82 per cent in 2018.

“Having such a prestigious third-party endorsement is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the development and the subsequent upkeep.”