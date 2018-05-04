Scooter riders arrive in Skegness for rally

The popular Skegness Scooter Rally has begun with four packed days of scooter shows, live music and a parts fair.

The eighth annual rally is taking place at The Suncastle on the seafront at North Parade, until Monday.

There will also be a Scooter ride out from the Suncastle on Saturday afternoon, and a customs and parts show in the day time.

At the Savoy Hotel - just across the road to the Suncasstle - there is a dedicated ‘northern soul’ room where visitors can enjoy music and dancing.

Full weekend wrist bands cost £22 each - or you can pay on the door at a cost of £10 per night. Entry to the custom show and parts fair for those without wristbands is £4 per person with under 16s going free. There will be no campsite this year. For more details call 07931 788260

l Spilsby Bike Night also takes place on Tuesday, May 22, in the town centre in aid of the Air Ambulance.