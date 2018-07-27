Rumble in the jungle for nursery youngsters

Youngsters at East Kirkby nursery had their very own rumble in the jungle 10 years ago.

Brightsparks Kindergarten held a sponsored walk through its back field to raise cash for new equipment.

But this was not a normal gentle stroll, this was more like a safari.

“The grass was quite long so we made it our own rumble in the jungle,” said fundraiser Laura Maher. “The children had their faces painted and there were toy animals hidden in the field. “Afterwards there was singing and dancing for them too.”