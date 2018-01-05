RECENT NOSTALGIA: Youngsters tackle football course

Ten years ago this week The Standard threw the spotlight on a Christmas football course held at Skegness Grammar School as part of Boston United’s football in the community scheme.

Coaches Lewis Wright and Bobby Smith tested players’ football skills during the day while also enjoying party games at the school.

A selection of drills and football competitions gave children the chance to win Boston United merchandise, including light covers, pencils, rulers and sweets.

Lewis Wright, left and Bobby Smith, are pictured with some of the young people who attended the Christmas course.