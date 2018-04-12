RECENT NOSTALGIA: Weight limits for donkey rides

The subject of weight limits for donkey rides was in the news 10 years ago.

The Donkey Sanctuary and the British Equine Veterinary Association had teamed up to create guidelines to enhance the well-being of donkeys, which were to be recommended to local authorities like East Lindsey District Council (ELDC).

ELDC said people over the age of 15 or who weighed more than eight stone were not allowed to ride donkeys.

Pictured, from left, are ELDC technical officer Nigel Swift, Cracker the donkey, ELDC environmental health officer Anneliese Anderson, ELDC technical officer Stacey Fulchar, ELDC environmental health officer Rod Mackenzie, Thalia Nuttall sitting on Winkie the donkey, and her dad John Nuttall who owns Nuttall’s Donkeys.