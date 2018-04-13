RECENT NOSTALGIA: Waxed legs, chests, and backs help raise £1,300 for charity

A charity night at the Red Lion pub, in Burgh le Marsh, raised £1,300 for Diabetes UK 10 years ago.

Men from the town were particularly giving, not to mention brave, by getting their legs, chests or backs waxed for the cause.

Maureen Webb organised the event with her husband Dean, sons Thomas and Jack, and pub landlords Max and Jacqui Waxman.

She said: “It was a really good night. There was lots of pain for the men being waxed, and there were some heads shaved too, including Dean’s.”

Staff from Dee Trees salon in Chapel St Leonards carried out the waxing.

Pictured is Andrew Pacey being waxed by Dionne Marshall, left, and Hollie Andrews.