A variety show at St Clement’s College, Skegness, proved so popular just over 10 years ago people had to be turned away at the door.

The show was integrated into the college’s Christmas show and was performed by students studying for a BTEC in performing arts (musical theatre).

A range of acts showcasing ventriloquism, burlesque dancing, and song and dance made for two entertaining evenings.

Pictured are the cast from the Little Miss Moffet inspired performance.