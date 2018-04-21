RECENT NOSTALGIA: Theatre arts group’s lifeboat fundraiser

Skegness Co-op Theatre Arts Group raised money for a good cause by having a collection in front of its Little Shop of Horrors display in the Hildreds Centre, Skegness, 10 years ago.

The sum – £148 in all – was given to the Skegness Lifeboat.

Those who turned up on the day included members of the cast, lifeboat crew and a representative from show sponsor Duncan and Toplis of Skegness.

The group staged Little Shop of Horrors at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, across three days later in the month.