RECENT NOSTALGIA: Team compete for Skegness Church Farm Museum quiz glory

Twenty-seven teams took part in the annual Skegness Church Farm Museum quiz 10 years ago.

The senior section was jointly won by the Skegness Hoteliers and Skegness Playgoers (pictured). The junior prize was won by Second Skegness Guides.

The quiz was one of two fundraising events held annually by the Friends of Church Farm Museum.

Pictured with their trophy are, from left, playgoers’ team members, Jennie Blankley, Carl Lawrence, Nichola Bostock, and Ken Blankley, and members of the hoteliers’ team, Janice Thomson, Alison Sumner, Steve Thomson, and Carol Macdonald, with their mascot Millie Sumner, front.