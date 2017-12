On the second Thursday of late night shopping 10 years ago, businesses in Skegness took part in a fancy dress contest.

The winners of the contest were the chocolatiers of Thorntons, in the Hildreds Centre, with their Willy Wonka themed entry.

Pictured (from left, back) are Amanda Bradley, judge Martin Wrate, Katie Thorndike, Judy Ingamells, Gail Dunn, and (front) Tina Crane and judge Polly Trapmore-Shaw.