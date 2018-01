Pictured 10 years ago are members of the Skegness Seasiders Netball Club U16s team.

The group was featured in the Standard after narrowly losing to Cliftonettes, from Nottinghamshire, in the first match of the regional finals at Skegness Grammar School.

Pictured (back, from left) were head coach Helen Coleman, Danielle Stern, Chloe Hemmings, Nioma Tupoulahi, Sarah Riches, Vanessa Riches, (front) Daisy Lempard, Alison Marwood, Katie Cunliffe, and Hannah Crowson.