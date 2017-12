Here is a scene from Skegness’ annual Christmas lights switch-on in 2007.

John Marshall, from Lincs FM, counted down to the moment when the resort was lit with festive lights and snow fell on spectators.

He was joined on stage by Mayor Coun Ken Milner and his wife Deborah, Hildreds Centre manager Pete Roffe, town clerk Tony Cumberworth and his wife Ann, and of course, Santa Claus.