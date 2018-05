Here we see cadets and dignitaries at Skegness Air Cadets’ presentation evening at the Crown Hotel, Skegness, 10 years ago.

The event saw trophies, certificates, and promotions all being distributed.

The full image of attendees in 2008.

Deputy Mayor Coun Neil Pimperton presented cadets with certificates, Sqn Ldr Tony Wright presented the promotions and Gp Capt Stuart Atha, from RAF Coningsby, presented cadets with their trophies.