Anderby Charity Entertainers’ first venture was a roaring success 10 years ago, raising £1,100 for village hall funds.

The entertainers had rehearsed their show, Musical Storybook, for three months prior to their three performances.

The show featured songs from the shows, both modern and traditional, and had audiences dancing in aisles.

The cast of 20 included children who delighted the audience with performances from Oliver! and High School Musical.