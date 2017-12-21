RECENT NOSTALGIA: Scouts dig deep for the environment

Members of 1st Skegness Scouts planted 30 trees at Skegness Environment Centre, in Richmond Drive, 10 years ago as part of National Tree Week.

The trees were donated to the scouts by the Woodland Trust, which had an aim for every child in the country to plant a tree by 2010.

A selection of field maple, rowan, hornbeam and wild cherry trees were planted.

Trees were provided to organisations around the country and the 1st Skegness Scouts decided to plant theirs at the centre. The scouts were hoping their tree planting activity would help towards their global conservation badges.