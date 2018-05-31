RECENT NOSTALGIA: Schoolchildren help launch Jolly Fisherman Trail

One hundred schoolchildren helped launch the Jolly Fisherman Trail in Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10 years ago.

Pupils from Skegness Infants School, which was celebrating its centenary year alongside Jolly, donned Jolly Fisherman-inspired clothing for the occasion.

They spent two hours exploring the trail – the idea of the Skegness Civic Society – by following Jolly’s huge yellow footprints around the park, the Compass Gardens, the Rose Gardens and the beach.

A trail guide, which was available for free from the Tourist Information Centre, contained questions about Skegness which had to be answered at certain points on the walk.

It was hoped if the trail was a success the footprints would be made more permanent so people could enjoy it for many generations to come.