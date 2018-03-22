RECENT NOSTALGIA: School returns to Edwardian era for 100th anniversary

Skegness Infant School celebrated its 100th anniversary 10 years ago by bringing the Edwardian era into the present day.

Pupils and staff donned period costume and the school was given an Edwardian makeover, complete with authentic displays and lessons, and not a computer in sight.

The deputy head of the Magdalen Primary School, at Wainfleet, Gareth Smith also came along in the part of a strict Edwardian school board inspector and put the children, teachers and parents through a rigorous inspection.