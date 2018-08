Pupils from Skegness Junior School donned Elvis and monster costumes for their summer production at the resort’s Embassy Theatre 10 years ago.

The Rocky Monster Show was performed by Year Six children and was a musical based around well-known stories with a rock ‘n’ roll theme.

Assistant head teacher Phil Allen said: “The presentation was very enjoyable. Years Three, Four, and Five did dances before the main show, including the Monster Mash, Thriller and the Time Warp.”