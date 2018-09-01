RECENT NOSTALGIA: Parrots of the Caribbean sets sail in 2008

Parrots of the Caribbean was the latest show to feature at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells, 10 years ago.

The educational show was launched by Fantasy Island and The National Parrot Sanctuary from Friskney.

It included song and dance features with three breaks for children and adults to ask questions and interact with parrots from the sanctuary.

Competitions and quizzes were held throughout the show, while Fantasy Island’s pirates provided entertaining dance routines.

Skegness mayor Coun Neil Pimperton joined Coun Paula Chapman, vice chairman of Ingoldmells Parish Council, for the launch.