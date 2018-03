Students from Skegness Grammar School held a car wash at Tesco 10 years ago to raise funds to allow them to perform in a Shakespeare festival at Lincoln.

They raised £80 which paid towards their costumes for their modern day interpretation of Twelfth Night.

They performed at the Lincoln Drill Hall alongside students from other county schools and had a great day.

They chose not to have any input from teachers on their performance which is why they funded the project themselves.