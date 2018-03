A new-look Jolly Fisherman was unveiled 10 years ago as the resort mascot celebrated its 100th birthday.

The reveal took place at Skegness Infant School in the company of Skegness Silver Band, which were also celebrating being 100 years old that year.

A deal was reached between Skegness Town Council and East Lindsey District Council to share the cost of his Jolly’s latest look, £2,100.