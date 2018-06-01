RECENT NOSTALGIA: New children’s centre launches in Spilsby

A new children’s centre in Spilsby launched 10 years ago with an open day.

The event took place on the same day that 22 other children’s centres opened across the county, and each centre was joined by video link to share the celebrations.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive councillor for children’s services Coun Patricia Bradwell said: “These new children’s centres will give their communities a real boost and provide support all the year round for young children and their families, giving our youngsters the best possible start in life.”