RECENT NOSTALGIA: Medal success for judo club member

Bronze medalist Megan O'Kelly with her fellow players at the Higashi Judo Kway, in Spilsby, 10 years ago.
Bronze medalist Megan O'Kelly with her fellow players at the Higashi Judo Kway, in Spilsby, 10 years ago.

There were celebrations at Higashi Judo Kway, in Spilsby, 10 years ago after an 11-year-old member came away from the Yorkshire and Humberside Closed Championships in Bradford with a bronze medal.

Megan O’Kelly, who had been in training for only four months, earned a third place in her category which included 12 competitors.

Higashi Judo Kwai was one of 45 clubs to enter the championships and a total of 300 judo enthusiasts took part in the event held at Bradford’s Richard Dunn Sports Centre.

The club’s senior coach, Alan Stanbra, was delighted with Megan’s achievement.

He said: “She’s a natural and she has the determination to do a lot more.”