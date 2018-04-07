RECENT NOSTALGIA: Medal success for judo club member

There were celebrations at Higashi Judo Kway, in Spilsby, 10 years ago after an 11-year-old member came away from the Yorkshire and Humberside Closed Championships in Bradford with a bronze medal.

Megan O’Kelly, who had been in training for only four months, earned a third place in her category which included 12 competitors.

Higashi Judo Kwai was one of 45 clubs to enter the championships and a total of 300 judo enthusiasts took part in the event held at Bradford’s Richard Dunn Sports Centre.

The club’s senior coach, Alan Stanbra, was delighted with Megan’s achievement.

He said: “She’s a natural and she has the determination to do a lot more.”