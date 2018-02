Plans for the future of Tower Gardens, in Skegness, were being discussed at the Embassy Centre 10 years ago.

About 80 people from all sections of the community visited the Arts Room to put across their ideas for the park and to suggest improvements to help it become a first-class area.

East Lindsey District Council was hoping the park would be recognised as one of the best parks and open spaces in the country and was set to enter it for a Green Flag award in 2009.