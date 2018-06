Spilsby Library was the latest venue to receive a pack of books from members of Actively Promoting Spilsby’s Environment (APSE) 10 years ago.

The group was also distributing the books to schools and nurseries to promote important messages about good behaviour, good manners, and the environment.

Pictured, from left, were Janet Snell, from the library, Isabelle Clark, four, Stuart Leadbetter of APSE, Charley Scott, eight, Jenny Leadbetter of APSE, and Cadwell Scott, six.