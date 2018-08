A campaign to change the opening hours of Spilsby library was gathering pace 10 years ago.

Lincolnshire County Council altered the library’s opening hours in the May of that year following a review of the service, and residents were not happy, especially with the new hours on Mondays.

The Monday hours changed from 9.30am-noon, 1-4.30pm and 5.30-7pm to 1-5pm.