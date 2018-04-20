RECENT NOSTALGIA: Launch of outdoor plaza at Skegness skate park

The official launch of the outdoor plaza at X-Site skate park, Skegness, took place 10 years ago.

Turning out for the event were some of the country’s leading skaters.

People travelled from as far afield as Belfast, Southampton, and even France, for the launch, which included an amateur and a pro skate contest.

The outdoor plaza allowed skaters and BMX riders the ability to perform in a street environment.

The scheme was financed by £200,000 from Lincolnshire County Council and £100,000 from Lincolnshire Enterprise.