RECENT NOSTALGIA: Lambretta Club’s donation to children’s cause

Buckets and spades were donated to the Derbyshire Miners’ Children’s Home, Skegness, by members of the Lambretta Club, 10 years ago.

Members of the Lambretta Club alliance of Skegness, Leicester, Horncastle, Mablethorpe, Cleethorpes and other areas enjoyed a ride from Horncastle to the children’s home in Scarbrough Avenue to deliver the presents.

The donated items were to be used by all the children who came on holiday to the home that summer.

A party at Whisky A Go Go, Skegness, followed with live performances from local bands the Buzztones and Pretty Vacant, along with DJ Bogey, Blade and Sticks.