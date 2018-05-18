RECENT NOSTALGIA: Ju-jitsu presentation evening

Guest of honour at Cobra Ju-jitsu’s Easter presentation night 10 years ago was ex-Skegness Mayor Coun Frank Grunnill.

Mr Grunnill opened the club in 2001 and was able to present Nathan Lake – a member of the club when it started – with his first dan grade, meaning he was no longer a student.

Before the presentations there were several demonstrations. The junior club members gave a display of synchronised breakfalls, the art of landing on the ground without hurting yourself. The seniors, aged 13-60, followed with a demonstration of locks, throws, and take downs all used in self-defence.

Senior sensei Nick Preston also explained how the club also mixes a Russian martial art called systema with ju-jitsu.